PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,901,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.