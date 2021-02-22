Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 76,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,709. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,449,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

