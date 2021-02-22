Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.15

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.15 and last traded at $102.09, with a volume of 14950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.83.

Several analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock worth $3,255,524 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

