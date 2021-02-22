Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $16.79 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

