Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.94% from the company’s previous close.

OCDX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

