Origo Reaches Market Cap of $5.71 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Origo has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.07 or 0.04549131 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.