Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,896,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $252,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 126,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.