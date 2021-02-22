Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of MX opened at $20.08 on Thursday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

