Oppenheimer Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $340.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.53.
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $353.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $362.07.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
