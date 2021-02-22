Oppenheimer Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $340.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $353.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

