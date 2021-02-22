ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 235,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,393,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

