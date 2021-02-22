OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 414,181 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.