OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $5.53 on Monday, reaching $312.67. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,879. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.51.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

