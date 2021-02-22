OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

