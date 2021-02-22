OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $63,009,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 977,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after buying an additional 169,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $6.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 473,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

