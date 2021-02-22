OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,198 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,359,000 after buying an additional 801,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daido Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,662,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.74. 9,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $91.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.