OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after buying an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after buying an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

