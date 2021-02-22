Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Head to Head Analysis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Okta has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Okta and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -31.38% -31.29% -6.65% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okta and Textmunication Holdgings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $586.07 million 62.20 -$208.91 million ($1.39) -202.55 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 3.89 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Okta and Textmunication Holdgings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 8 11 0 2.58 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okta presently has a consensus price target of $252.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.50%. Given Okta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Summary

Okta beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials. It also provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure; and Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications. In addition, the company offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

