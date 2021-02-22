OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.