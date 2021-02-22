OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s (OGC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

Shares of OGC opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. OceanaGold Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -7.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.36.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.