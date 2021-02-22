Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $15.90 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $537.59 million, a PE ratio of 227.18 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

OMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

