Oakmont Corp Sells 1,317 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 6.4% of Oakmont Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.99. 97,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

