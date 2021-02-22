Oakmont Corp Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Oakmont Corp bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,712 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Zendesk accounts for approximately 0.0% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of ZEN traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,966.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $808,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

