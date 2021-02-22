Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 96,206 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.97 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

