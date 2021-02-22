Nxt Tops One Day Volume of $3.69 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $38.04 million and $3.69 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.