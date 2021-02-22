NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,053 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $191.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

