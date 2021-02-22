Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Cap of $183.60 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $40.20 or 0.00070543 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $183.60 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $439.86 or 0.00771913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00059742 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.89 or 0.04516957 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,405 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

