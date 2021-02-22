Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Novartis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

