Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.46. 119,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,548. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day moving average of $200.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

