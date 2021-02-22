Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 25,409 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 7.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 3.92% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,345. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

