Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $797,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after buying an additional 290,743 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.