Northstar Group Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 704.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.20. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,518. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

