Northstar Group Inc. Has $667,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,401.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.11. 51,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,584. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.47.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

