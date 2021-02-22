Northstar Group Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.64. 90,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,569. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average is $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

