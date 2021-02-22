Northstar Group Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up about 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Discovery by 1,047.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.92. 185,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

