Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,431.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 87,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 82,167 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.50. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

