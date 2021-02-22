Northstar Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,005 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.98. 27,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,427. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.