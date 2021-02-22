Northland Securities Raises AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $15.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AXT from $6.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.15.

AXTI stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

