Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 22nd (OTCMKTS:NGABU)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:NGABU opened at $11.99 on Monday.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.