Northcoast Research Comments on Brady Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brady in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

BRC opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brady by 168.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

