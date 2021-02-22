North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

NOA stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $390.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

