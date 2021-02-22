Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

