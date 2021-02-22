Noku Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Noku has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $13,837.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00749732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Noku Profile

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.