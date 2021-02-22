Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. "

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nkarta stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $87,324,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $72,708,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $61,538,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $61,163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $39,781,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

