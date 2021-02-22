Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 383 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

NYSE CPT opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

