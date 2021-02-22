Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 358 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $73,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,960,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CE stock opened at $135.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

