Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of IR stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

