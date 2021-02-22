Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $26,542,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.