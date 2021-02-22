Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

OXY opened at $25.42 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

