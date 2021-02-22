Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

