Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.76 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $13,671,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

NYSE:OKE opened at $45.82 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

